Napier Police appealing for public's assistance

Thursday, 8 June, 2017 - 16:40

Police would like the public’s assistance following an incident early this morning in Napier.

At around 6.15am a man threatened to assault a distressed woman, after he chased her into an address on Atherfold Crescent, Greenmeadows.

The man then left in his car after members of the public intervened.

Police believe the man and the victim are known to each other, and Police are concerned for her safety.

Police would like to hear from anyone who could help them identify and locate the man, or from anyone who remembers seeing a distressed woman in the Napier area this morning.

The man is described as being in his 20-30s, of medium to solid build, wearing a black t-shirt.

The woman is described as being in her early 20s, of slight build, wearing a top and jeans with no shoes.

Also, anyone who remembers seeing a vehicle in the area driving erratically, or at a considerable speed, is asked to please also get in touch.

His vehicle is described as a black, or two-tone, SUV with tinted windows, possibly 2-door, similar to a Pajero.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Napier Police on (06) 831 0700.

Alternatively, information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.