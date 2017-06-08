Councillor Richard Jordan named as NPDC Deputy Mayor

Thursday, 8 June, 2017 - 16:48

Richard Jordan has 22 years’ experience in local government, having served six terms on the Inglewood Community Board and is currently in his second term as a Councillor.

"Richard brings a wealth of experience to the role of Deputy Mayor," says Mayor Neil Holdom.

"I’ve been impressed with Richard’s leadership as Chair of our Performance Committee and particularly his commercial focus and wide range of experience across a range of industries."

Richard is very active in the wider community and is respected for his common-sense, his business acumen and his ability to guide projects that benefit the public.

Richard will be a great ambassador for the district and an excellent leader among our team."Deputy Mayor Richard Jordan was first elected to the Inglewood Community Board in 1995 and served all six terms as Deputy Chair before his election to the Council in 2013.

He has a long experience in farming, including being a director of Moa-Nui Dairies. Cr Jordan is a trustee of the Inglewood Development Trust, treasurer of Inglewood RSA and operator of the popular Fun Ho! National Toy Museum.

Richard Jordan steps into the vacancy created with the resignation of former Deputy Mayor Cr Craig McFarlane, who is taking time away to focus on his health.