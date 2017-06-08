Council to review procurement processes

Thursday, 8 June, 2017 - 17:00

Far North District Council will conduct an independent review of its procurement processes.

Mayor John Carter says a proposal to set up a review panel will be tabled at the next full council meeting on 22 June.

The proposal will recommend that a panel be established to review the council’s procurement procedures to ensure they are fair and robust.

Mayor Carter says a decision to undertake the review had been taken last week.

"This panel will sit as soon as possible after 22 June and will review all council procurement procedures.

"There have been some concerns expressed about our tender and procurement procedures following a dispute with a local contractor that went to the High Court. This review will look at all our procurement procedures and if it finds fault, changes will be made. Our aim is for all contractors, residents and ratepayers to be confident that our procedures are fair, robust and transparent."