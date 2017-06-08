Far North Cadetship welcomes new youth cadets

Thursday, 8 June, 2017 - 17:00

Four cadets were welcomed to the Far North District Council by senior staff, the chief executive, the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor on Wednesday [7 June].

A morning powhiri was held for the four young women beginning a 12-month, paid cadetship with the council under the Far North Cadetship Programme run in partnership with the Ministry of Social Development. The council has employed 37 cadets since joining the programme in 2006, the majority of whom have successfully moved on to find permanent work in the district or elsewhere.

Chief Executive Shaun Clarke said the cadetship scheme gives young people a solid, 52-week experience of work life.

"It makes me proud to offer you something that reflects both the council’s Economic Development Action Plan and the Mayor’s Task Force for Jobs. And the fact that six past cadets still work for council says something positive about this organisation. So, I want to welcome you to our hardworking team. It’s a work ethic I hope you’ll also develop in the service of our district."

Eva Watkins said she was both nervous and excited about her first day as a cadet: "I know I will gain opportunities, knowledge and skills. I’m pretty happy and my family are too."

Eva and the other cadets were also welcomed to the council by former youth cadet Zahara Cookson. Now a permanent council ICT technician, Zahara said that before becoming a cadet in 2015 she had been unable to find work. "I didn’t have work experience and couldn’t even get work at McDonalds. The cadetship gave me experience, knowledge and skills. It changed my life and I would advise any job seeker to grab opportunities like this."

Eva and fellow cadets Shae-lynn McLaren, Cherish Mataki-Kaiaruna and Charmaine Clarke will undertake various roles within council.