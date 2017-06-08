Road blocked following vehicle collision - Horsham Downs, Waikato

Thursday, 8 June, 2017 - 17:01

Police are in attendance at a vehicle collision on River Road, Horsham Downs in Waikato.

A car has hit a power pole just after 3:00pm outside the Horsham Downs Golf Club.

The driver is not seriously injured but the road is currently closed and may be for some time.

There are diversions in place.

Police thanks motorists for their patience.