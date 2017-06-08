Wellington ranked as third-best top town for biking

Thursday, 8 June, 2017 - 17:29

Wellington City has been rated as the third top biking town in the NZ Transport Agency’s annual Favourite Places to Ride competition.

The capital’s classic ‘around the bays’ cycle ride came second in the best Urban Ride category, and Makara Mountain Bike Park took fourth place in the Off-road/Adventure Ride category.

Wellington City Council’s Portfolio Leader for Public Transport, Cycling and Walking, Councillor Sarah Free, says this is a great result for the city, and underscores the growing popularity of cycling and the capital’s easy access to spectacular rides and world-class off-road facilities.

"This news is also an endorsement of the Council’s plans to invest in a safe connected urban cycle network to make cycling an appealing transport choice for people of different ages and abilities. Better cycling infrastructure will encourage more people to cycle to work or for recreation, and the popularity of routes like the ‘around the bays’ ride will only increase."

The inaugural Top Town Award in the Favourite Places to Ride competition was won by Christchurch, followed by Rotorua. The Top Town result was determined by the city or town that received the most nominations over three of the categories - Urban Ride, Off-road or Adventure Ride, and Community Facility.

New Zealanders made close to 10,000 nominations for around 1200 different rides across the four categories in the competition.

More about Favourite Places to Ride, visit https://www.nzta.govt.nz/walking-cycling-and-public-transport/cycling/nzs-favourite-places-to-ride-2017/