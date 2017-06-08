Man charged with murder following Invercargill assault

Thursday, 8 June, 2017 - 18:46

A 30-year-old-man has been charged with murder following the death of a 19-year-old man in Invercargill this morning.

The man died following a serious assault that occurred around 11:00pm last night at Stadium Southland.

The accused appeared in the Invercargill District Court today.

He has been remanded in custody and has name suppression.

Police are currently speaking with a number of other people in relation to the incident.

The examination of two scenes - the stadium and a residential address, are ongoing and involve specialist staff from ESR.

A post mortem examination and formal identification of the deceased will take place tomorrow.

Detective Senior Sergeant Stu Harvey said Police are thankful for the assistance they've received from the community.

However, Police would still like to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity of Stadium Southland about 11:00pm yesterday, or who has information that may be relevant to this investigation.

Anyone with information can contact Invercargill Police Ph 03 211 0400 or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.