Name release following crash in South Westland yesterday

Thursday, 8 June, 2017 - 19:40

Police are now in a position to name the man who died following a crash at the Maimai Creek bridge, South Westland last night.

He was 27-year-old Thomas McRae Campbell, from Ohakune.

Police's thoughts are with Mr McRae's family and friends during this difficult time.

The Serious Crash Unit are currently conducting inquiries to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.