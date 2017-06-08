Arrest following incident in Richmond

Thursday, 8 June, 2017 - 21:20

Police have arrested a 35-year-old man in relation to an incident in Hope, near Richmond, which occurred this morning.

The man was arrested this afternoon without incident at an address in Richmond with the assistance of the AOS.

Police continue to investigate the incident, but he is likely to face firearms related charges.

While searching properties for the man this morning, Police also arrested another 44-year-old man who was wanted to arrest on outstanding warrants.