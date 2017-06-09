Green Ribbon Awards showcase environmental work of farmers

Friday, 9 June, 2017 - 09:59

Federated Farmers is delighted to see farmers' environmental work being showcased and celebrated at the annual Green Ribbon Awards in Wellington last night.

The Ministers for Environment and Conservation who hosted the event announced two farmer led initiatives as winners; The Banks Peninsula Conservation Trust was honoured in the community leadership category, while Te RÅ«nanga-Ä-Iwi o NgÄti Kahu was winner of the Kaitiaki Leadership category.

In all, there were five farmer led initiatives which were 2017 finalists, underlining kiwi farmers’ commitment to the environment and biodiversity.

"This is great news and congratulations to the winners and finalists. Those who work in our primary sector will not be surprised though, as this merely illustrates the great work being undertaken daily out there with farmers and communities coming together to resolve and better manage our environmental issues," says Anders Crofoot, Federated Farmers National Vice President.

"It’s ironic too, that both winners are at opposite ends of the country, it shows that there is a growing movement and greater awareness around sounder environmental management of our native habitat the length and breadth of the country.

"You can expect to read and hear more about farmer led projects in the community. This is the future and the most cost effective and sustainable way to ensuring our environmental targets are met, without jeopardising provincial economies," says Anders.

The Banks Peninsula Conservation Trust was 25 years old, initiated by a local farmer concerned about the welfare of blue penguins on his farm, it had grown into a community wide effort to protect the unique peninsula and its habitat.

"This Trust has established the largest private reserve in the country now, managed through covenants and reserves. It has also achieved protection of an entire stream through private farmland, and there is plans to target another stream."

The successful restoration of Lake Waiporohita in Northland was a particularly compelling outcome with local iwi Ngati Kahu working alongside a number of stakeholders including the regional council and farmers.

"The situation they had there is not dissimilar to other lakes in the country where you have multiple users not just farmers, affecting the lake’s condition. It’s really encouraging to see that community had the foresight to take ownership of the problem and effectively solve it.

"What both winners and finalists have demonstrated is leadership and the willingness of communities to solve their own catchment issues. This lays the gauntlet down to other regions in the country and is central to our Farmers’ Manifesto which calls for a ‘targeted catchment approach’, with community buy in and involvement," Anders says.