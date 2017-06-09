Puanga Matariki celebrations nearing

Friday, 9 June, 2017 - 11:09

The Matariki stars signalling MÄori new year are set to rise in the eastern skies of New Zealand.

To mark the annual celebration, a series of events have been organised by Horowhenua District Council in partnership with MuaÅ«poko Tribal Authority from Friday 16 June to Sunday 25 June.

In Horowhenua, local iwi celebrate Puanga Matariki, when the new year’s star visible from the west coast of New Zealand throughout Matariki.

Most of the events will be held at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pÅ Horowhenua Culture and Community Centre in Levin, with others at the Shannon Memorial Hall and at Flax Mill Reserve by deMolen windmill in Foxton.

All programme activities are free and include a powhiri, Starlab planetarium, intro to Te Reo classes, workshops, film screening and concerts. A stargazing evening is also planned for 6.30pm on Wednesday 21 June at Flax Mill Reserve by deMolen windmill in Foxton.

Also throughout the week, Maoritanga and taonga treasures will be on display inside Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pÅ, and a ta moko artist and harakeke weavers will be resident at various times during opening hours.

And, on Saturday 24 June at 5pm at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pÅ, members of the public are invited to experience hakari, where people bring an offering and sample hangi.

Horowhenua-born kaumatua Dr Rangi Matamua has written a book on the topic, titled Matariki: the Star of the Year. Dr Matamua says that Maori traditionally see Matariki as nine stars, rather than the European grouping called the seven sisters, officially named the Pleiades.

"The most important thing is that in recent times there has been a lot of research by Maori done in the space uncovering a rich and meaningful history pertaining to Matariki and all stars," he said.

"The Maori version and understanding of the cosmos has never changed and science is now is many ways reaffirming Maori beliefs about the cosmology and origins"

For programme details and timetable, visit www.tetakere.org.nz/Events-Activities/Puanga-Matariki