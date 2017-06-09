People Friendly District - A question for our community

Friday, 9 June, 2017 - 11:30

The Council’s community conversation on its proposed top 10 Focus Areas continues this week with the issue of developing a people friendly district.A new survey on this topic is online at newplymouthnz.com/Top10, and everyone who takes part goes in the draw to win an iPad."People are the heart of our district; together with the NPDC, we’re partners in our community, development and business," says Mayor Neil Holdom."That is why we must become a more People Friendly district."People Friendly means different things, in different places, around the world. In Buenos Aires and Singapore, for example, it means improving transport systems to help pedestrians get around more freely. Copenhagen and Melbourne are aiming to become cleaner, greener, safer and more comfortable places to live. A survey in Christchurch found many people wanted people friendly to mean family friendly with easy access to libraries, playgrounds and other facilities."For New Plymouth District, it means serving you more efficiently and planning and designing our district to build stronger and more connected communities," says the Mayor."We’ve been listening to your opinions and feedback. We know your expectations of us are constantly rising and while we deliver some great services, like most organisations, we want to do better."Councillor Roy Weaver says the Council is aiming to be a one-stop shop to give the public fast, efficient service in person, on the phone and online. "You’ll be able to register your dog, apply for building or alcohol consents, order land information memoranda and browse a user-friendly District Plan," says Councillor Weaver."We’re working on smarter online systems that will let you track your request, submission or application in real time, on your smart phone or pad. For less clicks."We’ve started this journey by updating our NPDC website and putting more Council services online, such an app to let you pay for parking on your smartphone.

"Further down the track, we’re looking providing free wi-fi in the business hearts of Waitara, Inglewood, Bell Block and New Plymouth CBD - so you can stay connected when you’re shopping, dining or doing business. "People are also telling us they want to vote online for Council elections."The Council is planning for growing communities. An ageing population means we need more small homes near shopping areas, families want easy access to parks and schools, and people without children want more apartments and terrace homes near urban centres. Also, young people want recreation facilities, such as skate parks and sports grounds, while working people want to be close to their jobs. This means designing communities where people move freely - with fewer car trips - to see friends, family and neighbours and get to work and the shops."We need to build walkways that link people to places easily whether they’re on a skateboard or mobility scooter or pushing a pram or a wheelchair," says Councillor Weaver."New facilities such as the Len Lye Centre and the planned new airport terminal must be accessible to all."Adds Mayor Holdom: "We can expect that new smart systems will add some costs to our budgets for the next 10 years, but better services - with fewer delays - should lead to lower operational costs. "We need to work out if our community think it’s a priority and if ratepayers are willing to pay for it."