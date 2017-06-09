Boost for young performing artists in Canterbury

Friday, 9 June, 2017 - 11:33

Young performing artists with big dreams and a connection to Canterbury are being offered a helping hand thanks to the Dame Malvina Major Foundation.

The Christchurch Committee of the Dame Malvina Major Foundation is inviting young performing artists of outstanding ability and real development potential to apply for Arts Excellence Awards and the Cecily Maccoll High Achiever Award by 30 June 2017.

The Arts Excellence Awards are funded by the Dame Malvina Major Foundation with the Cecily Maccoll High Achiever Award funded by a legacy from the late Cecily Maccoll. More than $300,000 has been awarded in the past 15 years.

Previous recipients have included mezzo soprano Elisabeth Harris, contemporary dancer Joshua Guillemot-Rodgerson, flautist Hugh Roberts, ballet dancer Tasman Davids, soprano Amina Edris and violist Briony Gibson-Cornish.

Dame Malvina Major says Arts Excellence Awards are just one of the ways the Foundation supports young artists at a grass roots level.

"The focus of our regional committees is on fostering local talent and supporting the development of young emerging artists in their communities. Alongside financial support, this can include offering professional guidance and organising events where young talented artists have the opportunity to perform.

"We are very proud to be able to support exceptional young performing artists across New Zealand and to help grow the next generation of talent."