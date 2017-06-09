New Chancellor puts Lincoln at forefront of tertiary innovation

Friday, 9 June, 2017 - 11:47

Lincoln University is unveiling new leadership as it continues its transformation into a fiscally disciplined global centre of land-based research, innovation and academic achievement.

New Chancellor Steve Smith says Lincoln has a great opportunity to become a global academic thought leader in charting the future and solving real-world challenges around land, food and eco-systems.

Smith paid tribute to his predecessor Tony Hall and Vice-Chancellor Robin Pollard for their exceptional guidance of the University through a challenging period of change, which he said had primed Lincoln University for a strong period of growth and academic excellence.

"This is an exciting time for Lincoln University and a lot of work has been completed to get us to a position of fiscal stability, as is evident in our FY16 Annual Results," said Chancellor Smith.

"Lincoln University can be at the forefront of a significant change in the way education is delivered and is integrated into the real world economy," Chancellor Smith said. "When fully established and operational, the joint facility with AgResearch, and the wider Lincoln Hub will combine the power of the University’s world class teaching and research along with the industry and CRIs to create a network of leading edge land thinkers.

"Our land is our single most significant and unique resource and one which will drive future prosperity in New Zealand," he said. "But in a period of rapid change, the land-based economy needs innovative and integrated tertiary education and research that delivers solutions to the problems of today and tomorrow.

"Lincoln University will provide answers to those pressing issues, whether it be climate change-related, water quality and allocation or new ways of eradicating pests and predators," he added. "It’s about designing new ways of remedying real life problems and ensuring we’re future ready."

Chancellor Smith said Lincoln University’s role was as a "true hub of the land, food and ecosystems" delivering bespoke research, excellence and innovation that was relevant for all commercial and recreational users of the land.

He looks forward to working alongside Vice-Chancellor Robin Pollard to continue the recent fiscal discipline and accountability. "And of course continuing our rise up the QS World University Rankings would be a priority".