Australia 'mega-high' heading towards New Zealand

Friday, 9 June, 2017 - 11:59

A high pressure system over Australia is so large it's being dubbed a 'mega-high' by forecasters as it remains centred over the Great Australian Bight and stretches eastwards towards New Zealand.

WeatherWatch.co.nz says this weekend the belt of high pressure will stretch the width of Australia and the Tasman Sea, dominating an area roughly 6000kms wide from west to east. New Zealand's entire length from north to south is just 1600kms.

While the enormous high is bringing calm, dry, weather to much of Australia it's also encouraging a 10 day 'Groundhog Day' set up in New Zealand with south to south east winds and passing showers being sent our way, along with plenty of sunny spells - but it's much cooler than it was last month in New Zealand as a result of this airflow.

This set up continues next week with the centre of this large high hopefully reaching New Zealand by the end of next week for Fieldays.

- WeatherWatch.co.nz