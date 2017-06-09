Fatal crash overnight in Himatangi Beach, Manawatu

Friday, 9 June, 2017 - 12:30

A 60-year-old man has died after his car crashed into a paddock in Himatangi Beach, Manawatu.

The crash is believed to have happened overnight on Himatangi Beach Road, but was not discovered until shortly before 8am this morning.

"Investigations are ongoing, but speed is believed to have been a factor and early indications suggest the driver may not have been wearing a seatbelt," says Road Policing manager Inspector Brett Calkin.

"No-one wants to see another family have to deal with the loss of a loved one on our roads.

This is a timely reminder for everyone to please buckle up, slow down and drive to the conditions.