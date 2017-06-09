Search for missing Chch man enters third week

Friday, 9 June, 2017 - 13:05

The search for missing Christchurch man Michael McGrath is now entering its third week and both Police and Michael’s family have grave concerns for his well-being.

Police are committed to finding Michael and understanding the circumstances that led to his disappearance, which is out of character.

The search for Michael has been comprehensive and has included both land and water searches.

Forensic examinations of a number of properties and vehicles of interest in the Halswell area have also been carried out.

This week the Police National Dive Squad joined the operation and completed searches in the Halswell area.

Next week the search team will be focusing on the Kate Valley refuge centre, in Waipara.

Operation Renovation has and continues to be a meticulously detailed investigation with over 100 people involved across various phases.

The inquiry team have received some good information from the public in relation to Michael’s disappearance, however information is still sought.

Anyone with information in relation to Michael’s disappearance is asked to contact Christchurch Central Police Station on 03 363 7400.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.