Further charges following death of Invercargill man

Friday, 9 June, 2017 - 13:55

Invercargill Police have arrested six more people in relation to the death of a 19-year-old man in the city on Wednesday night.

A 20-year-old man appeared in Invercargill District court yesterday charged with murder in relation to the incident and the six further people arrested will appear in court today.

Those arrested today were three males aged 21, 19 and 18 and three females aged 23, 18 and 16.

The seven people arrested in relation to this matter were all known to the victim and Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

"This is a terrible incident that resulted in a young man tragically losing his life. It is a shock for the Southland community and in particular the families involved. I believe this was an isolated incident and that those individuals responsible are now in custody and will be put before the courts where they can be held accountable for their actions," said Area Commander Inspector Joel Lamb.

Police would like to thank the public who have assisted with the inquires to date.

While arrests have been made in the case Police continue to welcome information from the public.

If you were in the vicinity of Stadium Southland around 11pm in Wednesday 7 June or if you have information relevant to the investigation please contact Invercargill Police on 03 211 0400.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.