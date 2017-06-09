Name released in fatal crash on Hobson Street in Auckland

|
Police can now release the name of the man that died as a result of a crash that occurred on Hobson Street on Tuesday (6/6/17) afternoon.
He was 34-year-old Daniel Leroy Kopa of Pukekohe.
Mr Kopa has been in hospital since Tuesday and died as a result of his injuries.
The Serious Crash Unit is continuing the investigation which is expected to take some time.
Police extend their sincere sympathies to Mr Kopa’s family.
