Congratulations to NZ's social housing award winners

Friday, 9 June, 2017 - 14:41

Winners of the 2017 AHI professional excellence in housing awards for New Zealand were announced last night.

Big winners were Wellington City Housing winning: the Excellence in Social Housing award; Leading Community Engagement Practice award; team member Rosie Gallen won the Inspirational Team Member Award and the Tenant Led Initiative was won by City Housing tenant singing group - C.H.O.I.R.

"We're pleased that Wellington City Housing continues to deliver excellence and this was recognised in last night’s awards," Scott Figenshow CE of Community Housing Aotearoa said today.

TÄmaki Makaurau Community Housing Ltd with the New Zealand Housing Foundation won the Leading Housing Development Project for their Waimahia Project.

"Waimahia Inlet is an important model for New Zealand’s community housing industry and an example of collaboration amongst a number of agencies, iwi, government and community.

"It is also New Zealand’s largest new supply of truly affordable homes.

"It is a delivery partnership that allows small and large organisations to all participate in a robust financial structure that delivers social rental, assisted rental housing and assisted ownership.

"In addition," says Scott, "this variety of tenures is a living example of the full housing continuum working in practice.

"The tremendous leadership exercised by the project leaders is an example that we need to replicate across New Zealand 100’s of times over in order to solve our housing crisis and to see all New Zealanders well-housed.

Outstanding Achievement was won by Peter Jeffries, CORT Community Housing, a well-deserved award says Scott Figenshow.

"Peter has led by example building a highly effective organisation and sector with the needs of vulnerable tenants at heart over many years."

Leading Innovation was won by Canterbury District Health Board for their Smokefree Social Housing Toolkit.

"We look forward to developing future award categories that can recognise the innovation of projects like the Wellington Te Aro Pa Papakainga. It’s a good example of partnership and housing excellence in the sector.