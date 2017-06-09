Myrtle rust update: 41 infected sites

|
The total number of properties infected with myrtle rust is 41 nationally.
35 in Taranaki
4 in Northland
2 in Waikato (King Country).
MPI's focus, along with the Department of Conservation (DOC), is containing the spread of infection while it continues to be found in a relatively discrete geographical area.
MPI reminds gardeners that if they have recently bought myrtle species plants - for example, pōhutukawa, ramarama, mānuka, Lilly Pilly, feijoa - they should check these plants for any signs of the disease.
No updates will be issued over the weekend unless there is a significant new development.
