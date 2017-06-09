Major new litter initiative announced

Friday, 9 June, 2017 - 15:13

A major new campaign to stop people littering was announced by Associate Environment Minister Scott Simpson today.

"Litter is a risk to New Zealand’s clean green brand and the best solution is where everyone responsibly disposes of their waste. That is why the Government is investing $1.7 million in the Litter Less, Recycle More project."

"The environmental harm from litter is not just the aesthetics but the harm plastic, paper and cans can do our waterways, marine environment and to wildlife."

The Packaging Forum will install combined litter and recycling bins in public places, which will use smart technology to minimise overflow and reduce collection costs.

The initiative will be complemented by a national awareness and behavioural change programme, bringing together the Love NZ’ brand, and the ‘Be a Tidy Kiwi’ brand. This project will also align with the Keep New Zealand Beautiful ‘Do the Right Thing’ litter initiative announced in February.

"The Litter Less, Recycle More project will build on the Packaging Forum’s successful soft-plastics packaging programme that offers an easy solution for New Zealanders to recycle their soft plastic packaging such as frozen food bags, bread bags and shopping bags at retail outlets.

"Through the Litter Less, Recycle More message New Zealanders will be encouraged to take pride in our country and environment, to Love NZ and to Be a Tidy Kiwi."