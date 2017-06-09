Safety warning - need for care around Kaikoura railway lines

Friday, 9 June, 2017 - 15:23

Rail safety charitable trust TrackSAFE NZ is reminding people to be careful and act safely around the rail network, as the first work train from Christchurch reaches Kaikoura today.

Work trains will also be travelling as far south as Clarence from this weekend.

TrackSAFE Manager Megan Drayton says the arrival of the train in Kaikoura is a reminder to people that they must stay off railway tracks, and cross only at level crossings.

"People may have become complacent while there has been a lack of rail traffic on the line.

"We urge people to always slow down as they’re approaching a level crossing and be prepared to stop.

"Obey the signs and signals and always look both ways for trains. They are deceptively quiet and they can't stop in a hurry or swerve to avoid anything on the tracks," Megan says.