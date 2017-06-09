A new bus network to be launched for west Auckland

Friday, 9 June, 2017 - 15:52

It’s about to get easier to use public transport in Auckland’s west. A better and more connected bus network is being launched on Sunday for the west including Helensville, Huapai and Kumeu.

The New Network is a simpler, more integrated network that will completely change the way people travel. It was first launched in south Auckland last October and there has been a 15 per cent increase in passenger trips.

Auckland Transport’s Group Manager AT Metro Operations, Brendon Main says with Sunday’s changes, AT is continuing to make bus travel better for Aucklanders. "There will be a better integration of buses with trains so by connecting at a major station like New Lynn or Henderson you will be able to catch a train to continue your journey. We are also introducing reliable, frequent, seven-day services on major routes that are much simpler to understand.

"We have also looked at large parts of west Auckland that have had poor levels of service, particularly around the Te Atatu, Massey and Hobsonville areas."

Key features of the changes are a new all-day service on the Northwestern Motorway, from Westgate to the city. This will run at least every 30 minutes, seven days a week from seven in the morning to seven at night. In addition there will be a number of peak hours express buses joining the motorway at Westgate.

There will be a service at least every 15 minutes along Great North Rd between New Lynn and the city. Double deckers will operate along this route from later in the year.

Mr Main says, "We’ve been working towards this for some months, we did extensive consultation in 2015 and we’ve used that time to plan timetables and make it happen. The increase in passenger trips for south Auckland, six months after its bus network was completely redesigned, gives us confidence for the west and the rest of Auckland.

"It’s a massive change and while we have worked hard to make everything go smoothly, there may be some teething problems. It’ll take a few weeks for customers to familiarise themselves with their new journeys but we have ambassadors on the street to help. Our customers will also notice upgraded signage to make it easier to get around."

He says customers should consider downloading the new AT Mobile App. "It will help you plan, save and track your new journeys and with real time tracking you can see where your bus or train is."

Telling Aucklanders about the changes and getting them ready for day one has meant a busy few months for Auckland Transport. The public campaign included delivering an information pack and bus timetables to 97,000 homes, 12 information events helping customers plan their journeys and videos promoting the changes in English, Samoan, Hindi and Chinese.

Key facts for west Auckland

- 45 bus routes are replacing 60 existing routes. The new ones will have greater frequency providing more bus operating hours.

- The hours of bus operation will increase by 32% and bus kilometres travelled will increase by 30% compared to existing services.

- Buses will travel 10.5 million kilometres each year while in service. This is the same distance as to the moon and back 13.5 times or to Greenland and back each weekday.

- The West New Network will be operated by over 400 bus drivers, driving 239 AT Metro branded buses (91 of them are new).

- They will serve more than 1000 bus stops in west Auckland, this includes 170 new or relocated stops.

For more information about the west Auckland New Network visit https://at.govt.nz/newnetworkwest

For more on the AT Mobile App https://at.govt.nz/bus-train-ferry/more-services/mobile-services/