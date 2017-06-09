Shelter for bus travellers on the way at Blenheim Station

Friday, 9 June, 2017 - 15:57

Construction of the new bus shelter at the Blenheim railway station is underway. The reinforced glass bus shelter is being built next to the northern end of the railway platform where the buses pull in and out via Dillon’s Point Road.

People are asked to be patient as access to the northern end of the railway station carpark will be limited while the building is underway. Road cones and signage will be in place. There will be no parking at all at the northern end of the station carpark for the two days when the roof of the new bus shelter is craned into position. While the shelter is being built, the bus stop will be temporarily relocated to the parking area near the I-Site.

The work is expected to take about eight weeks to complete.