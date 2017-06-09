West Auckland kids claim Guinness World Record

Friday, 9 June, 2017 - 16:08

Seventeen hundred and ninety-nine mostly school children claimed the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the largest human image of a bicycle at Glen Eden Intermediate this afternoon. The entry saw kids, parents and teachers enter into the shape of a bicycle and hold their position for five minutes, on the school sports turf.

The record stood at 1,148 people, made up of school children from Kenilworth School and Sixth form, the school staff and Warwickshire County Council staff in England. Along with Glen Eden Intermediate students, students and teachers came from Konini Primary, Oratia Primary and Kaurilands Primary. A Guinness World Records Project Manager and a Guinness World Records Adjudicator, and independent witnesses also attended and the whole event was captured by a drone as part of the securitisation process.

Manager for Walking, Cycling and Road Safety for Auckland Transport Kathryn King says, "This is the 200th year of the bicycle and for Auckland the second year of our three year programme building cycleways and cycling infrastructure around the city in partnership with Auckland Council and the New Zealand Transport Agency. These kids are the future beneficiaries of the intensive planning and building phase we are in. Some of the new network is right on the doorstep including around New Lynn where we have just finished consulting with the community around cycling links to the New Lynn Train Station.

"By the end of next year, locals to this area will be able to cycle on a separated path from New Lynn right into the city and complete a full loop of town. The event today is great fun but it’s also about preparing the future generation of commuters to make the choice to travel in an active way, on a bike or by foot to public transport. Well done to all the kids and their supporters on now being GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title holders."

All the schools that attended the event are part of Auckland Transport’s Travelwise programme which delivers a Safe System approach to road safety around schools and reducing congestion through increased walking and cycling. There is has been a 4 percent increase in walking and cycling in Travelwise schools despite long-term national trends of reduced walking and cycling to school.