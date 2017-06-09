Manawatu Gorge remains closed

Friday, 9 June, 2017 - 16:09

The NZ Transport Agency has confirmed that SH3 through the Manawatu Gorge will remain closed as work continues to ensure the safety of the route.

Transport Agency Highway Manager Ross I’Anson says work is continuing at the two recent slip sites to ensure that the route will be safe for people to use when the gorge is re-opened, including the installation of additional rock fall netting at both slip sites, and the Transport Agency will re-open the road as soon as it is safe to do so.

"We understand that this lengthy closure and the uncertainty around re-opening is frustrating for everyone, especially the businesses in Woodville, the Bridge Café, the Bridge Store and others that remain open and feel the effects of gorge closure. We’re also very aware that local residents continue to be affected by the additional traffic using alternate routes, " Mr I’Anson says.

With the Pahiatua Track and the Saddle Road continuing as the alternative routes while repairs to the gorge road are carried out, motorists are also being reminded to be patient, drive to the conditions, watch their speed and adhere to the speed limits and other advisory signage when travelling through the Ashhurst community.