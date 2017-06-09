New trustees appointed to Eastland Community Trust

Friday, 9 June, 2017 - 16:15

Council appointed two new trustees to the Eastland Community Trust at the special meeting of Council yesterday.

Ailsa Cuthbert and Dr Jill Chrisp were selected to fill the positions of trustees retiring by rotation, whilst existing trustee, Te Rau Kupenga, who was up for re-election, was reappointed.

Council has the role of selecting and appointing Trustees to ECT as set out by the Trust Deed.

The positions were advertised nation-wide in May 2017 seeking applicants who not only had business acumen, but could also represent the community.

Ms Cuthbert graduated from Edinburgh University with a joint degree in law and business.

She has worked in international law, stockbroking and asset management. Ailsa is actively involved in the community, she is a keen supporter of the nippers programme, volunteers as a life guard at Wainui Surf Lifesaving Club and has spent nine years as a school board trustee - the last seven as the chair of Wainui Beach School.

"It is an honour and a privilege to be appointed as a Trustee," she says. "It’s a role I aim to fulfil as I use my skills in finance, education and communication to achieve the vision of ECT to make the district a better place to live and work."

Dr Chrisp is a social scientist with qualifications in education and development.

She has experience in governance at national and local levels, of strategic leadership and relationship management. She has managed projects and other activities with multi-million dollar budgets and has held various national and international roles.

Jill says she recognises Tairawhiti as a unique region with distinct strengths and challenges and is looking forward to this opportunity to contribute her particular skills and experience to its ongoing development.

The two candidates were considered in addition to the three retiring trustees seeking reappointment, Te Rau Kupenga, Phillip Searle and Vicky Thorpe.

Mr Kupenga was re-appointed by Council after being seconded by the ECT board late last year. He said he has been privileged to sit on the Trust, to bring a perspective on ECT activities and future direction, in particular with respect to the East Coast community. His career in law has included chief legal counsel to The Office of the Maori Trustee and crown prosecutor.

As a current director and trustee of Te Runanganui o Ngati Porou and previous experience in advisory roles with the Ministry for the Environment and Ministry of Education Te Rau says there is a lot of potential for ECT to become more ‘joined-up’ with other entities within the Turanganui-a-kiwa and Tai Rawhiti region to realise greater opportunities and relationships.

Deputy Mayor Rehette Stoltz wished to thank Mr Searle and Ms Thorpe on behalf of the Council for their committed service and constructive input to the Trust.

"We wish them well and we want to acknowledge their passion and dedication to the Trust and to our community. We look forward to working alongside the new trustees, building on the good work that Phillip and Vicky have been part of."