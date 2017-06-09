Christchurch Rugby League grounds to get upgrade

Friday, 9 June, 2017 - 16:45

Rugby League World Cup 2017 (RLWC2017), with the Christchurch City Council (CCC), is delighted to announce the upgrades of two Rugby League grounds in Christchurch as part of the tournament’s legacy for the local community.

The playing surfaces at Leslie Park and Wainoni Park, the home grounds of the Hornby Panthers and the Aranui Eagles clubs respectively, are being re-laid as Christchurch prepares to host two matches during RLWC2017.

Provided both facilities are ready, they will be used as training sites for international teams who play in Christchurch during the tournament.

The redevelopments at Leslie Park and Wainoni Park form a key part of the RLWC2017 legacy program, which will allow local communities to enjoy the improved facilities long after the tournament has been played.

Read more here: http://www.rlwc2017.com/news/rugby-league-world-cup-2017-announce-upgrades-two-christchurch-rugby-league-clubs-part-legacy