NZ joins global seabed mapping initiative

Friday, 9 June, 2017 - 16:54

LINZ is supporting a global initiative to map the ocean floor of the entire world by the year 2030.

Led by Japan’s Nippon Foundation and the General Bathymetric Chart of the Oceans (GEBCO), the initiative aims to combine all existing data about the depth of the sea floor into a unified database, promote efforts to collect new data on the ocean floor and to map all ocean floor features larger than 100m.

LINZ, NIWA, and GNS Science will lead the New Zealand leg of the project. LINZ National Hydrographer, Adam Greenland said it already had work underway that would contribute to this global initiative.

"We’re currently mapping the seabed in several areas around the country, with plans for much more over the next ten years to support safety at sea. The data we collect and have collected in the past, will be made available, supporting the aims of Seabed 2030," Mr Greenland said.

"LINZ will also be contributing our expertise, and, as a member of the International Hydrographic Organisation, working with our colleagues in other countries to encourage them to contribute to this aim."