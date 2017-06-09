New building delivers on Defence plan for future

Friday, 9 June, 2017 - 17:01

A new building to house the Aviation Medicine Unit at RNZAF Base Auckland was opened by Defence Minister Mark Mitchell this afternoon.

The $6.5 million building is the first of a large number of capital projects to be delivered under the Defence Estate Regeneration Plan, the biggest ever capital investment in the regeneration of Defence Force camps and bases.

It will house all the facilities required to provide a modern, safe and efficient aviation medicine service for the Air Force.

"The Defence Estate Regeneration Plan, released last year, provides for the essential infrastructure we need to support modern Defence capabilities," Mr Mitchell says.

"This new building is the first deliverable of the Plan to be completed - a facility designed to support vital future needs.

"Likewise, the $100 million investment announced in the Budget in May will be targeted at creating the healthy, safe and more modern facilities that are critically important to the health and wellbeing of our Defence Force personnel across New Zealand," he says.