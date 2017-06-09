Customs arrests Canadian for $4.8 million meth candles

Friday, 9 June, 2017 - 17:12

Customs investigators have arrested a 36-year-old Canadian man this afternoon for 4.8 kilograms of methamphetamine found hidden inside a consignment of candles.

On Tuesday (6 June 2017), Customs officers at the International Mail Centre intercepted a package of "home accessories" sent from Canada. Examination located approximately 4.8 kilograms of meth, worth a street value of up to $4.8 million.

Investigators connected the consignment with the individual, and a search warrant was carried out in central Auckland this morning where the man was arrested.

Customs Investigations Manager Bruce Berry says this is another example of good profiling and examination, and quick investigative action to catch the individual involved.

"Criminal syndicates will keep trying to get drugs into our country in order to make profit, having complete disregard of the harm this substance causes New Zealanders, and Customs will continue to do everything to stop them," he says.