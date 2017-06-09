Man dies following workplace incident in Rolleston

|
A 58-year-old man has died following an incident at a workplace in Rolleston around 12:30pm this afternoon.
Police and emergency services attended after receiving reports that the man had been trapped under a beam.
He died at the scene.
Worksafe have been notified.
