Absolutely Positively Wellington Award winners announced

Friday, 9 June, 2017 - 18:01

Examples of outstanding service to Wellington have been honoured at this year’s Absolutely Positively Wellingtonian Awards.

The 12 recipients of this year’s awards were presented with their certificates by Mayor Justin Lester at an event at City Gallery Wellington on Thursday evening.

The winners’ contributions to the community ranged from years of service to promoting Te Reo Maori to years of involvement and support for local sports clubs, through to promoting greater tolerance and understanding between different ethnicities.

"We all love Wellington and it’s our city’s people that make this such a special place to live," says Justin Lester.

"The Absolutely Positively Wellingtonian Awards are about recognising the people who selflessly give so much to our communities - people who volunteer their time and effort to make our city a better place."