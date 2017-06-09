Arrest after suspected clan lab discovered in Hokitika

Friday, 9 June, 2017 - 20:05

A 34-year-old man has been arrested after Police discovered a suspected clan lab in Hokitika yesterday afternoon.

Police discovered what is believed to be a clan lab set up in a semi-rural area of Hokitia and arrested the man nearby.

He appeared in the Greymouth District Court this morning charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Materials with the intention of Manufacturing Methamphetamine.

Specialist clan lab investigators and ESR scientists have spent today examining the scene and items of interest at the property.

"Police enquiries are continuing and we would like to thank everyone who has assisted us so far," says Detective Senior Sergeant Jacqui Corner.

"Methamphetamine causes widespread harm in our communities and we are committed to disrupting the manufacturing and trade of this drug."

Police encourage anyone with any information regarding the manufacture or distribution of methamphetamine in the area to contact their local Police or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.