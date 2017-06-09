Police looking for missing Rangiora man

Friday, 9 June, 2017 - 21:11

Rangiora Police are looking for missing man William (Bill) Crowe and are seeking the public's assistance to find him.

The 70-year-old man has not been seen since early Thursday afternoon.

Police, as well as Bill's family, have serious concerns for his welfare and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen him.

Police are also seeking sightings of his vehicle, a 2012 Grey Nissan Juke hatchback, with the registration of GGT619.

The picture attached is a similar vehicle to Mr Crowe's.

If anyone has seen Bill or his vehicle, or have heard from him, they are asked to call Police immediately on 111.