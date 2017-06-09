Crash in Teddington, Canterbury

Friday, 9 June, 2017 - 23:45

Police are now in the position to release the name of the man who died following a crash on Charteris Bay Road in Teddington, Canterbury on Tuesday 6 June.

He was 27-year-old Allan Jordan Pope of Christchurch.

Police's thoughts are with Mr Pope's family at this difficult time.

Mr Pope's death has been referred to the coroner.