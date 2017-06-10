British High Commission GREAT Bus sets up in the square

Saturday, 10 June, 2017 - 12:59

Following a successful trip to Whangarei and Auckland, the British High Commission has made Christchurch home.

The GREAT Bus is open for business in Christchurch's Cathedral Square - the mobile office offers visiting British Nationals consular service and support.

Whether its support for lost or stolen passports, issuing replacement emergency travel documents, helping due to illness or accident, or providing local contacts, the British High Commission will have staff on hand.

"It's wonderful to be down here in Christchurch - there is a great atmosphere in town and its been great to chat to so many British rugby fans already" Deputy British High Commissioner Catherine Allum said.

The GREAT Bus will be open till 5pm today (Saturday 10 June) in Cathedral Square - and 10am till 12pm Sunday 11 June.