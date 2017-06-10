Missing Rangiora man found deceased

|
Missing person, 70-year-old Bill Crowe, was this morning located deceased in a forested area of Woodend Beach.
The matter has now been referred to the Coroner.
Police and family and friends of Mr Crowe would like to thank the people who searched for him.
