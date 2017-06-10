Hamilton Lotto player wins $1 million

Saturday, 10 June, 2017 - 21:18

A Lotto player from Hamilton will be cheering tonight after scoring $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at New World Te Rapa in Hamilton.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $8 million.

Meanwhile, Strike Four also rolled over and will be $500,000 on Wednesday.

Winter weather can make for sodden playing fields and muddy Kiwi kids. Thanks to Lotto players, hundreds of sports clubs around the country are able to enjoy better playing facilities like Wellington Hockey Stadium's new artificial turf. So good on you Lotto players!

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above store should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.