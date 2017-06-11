Canterbury Police get Lions fans to the game

Sunday, 11 June, 2017 - 00:06

Canterbury Police went the extra mile to assist two visiting Lions fans after their match tickets and passports were stolen from their campervan earlier today.

The British couple, together with their New Zealand-based daughter and son-in-law and two young grandchildren, parked the campervan in Christchurch’s Lichfield St to go for a meal between 3pm and 6pm.

When they returned, they found the vehicle had been broken into and the visiting couple’s passports and tickets to the Crusaders and other Lions games had been stolen.

The theft was reported to Police, and when they realised their plight, they took the couple to AMI Stadium and helped arrange replacement tickets.

Staff also gave the young children soft toy police dogs, arranged for the campervan to be parked at the station overnight so the family would feel safe and put the visiting couple in touch with the British High Commission for further assistance.

Canterbury District Commander Superintendent John Price said the couple had recorded the numbers of the stolen tickets, and Police were pursuing several avenues of inquiry.

Mr Price said the family had been very appreciative of the Police response.

"I don’t think they could believe what we were doing to help, but we were happy to get them to the game and to do what we can to provide assistance."

Mr Price said that while New Zealand is a very safe country, the incident is a timely reminder of the importance of securing valuables when leaving vehicles.

Meanwhile, Police are very pleased at the behaviour of the crowd at tonight’s match.

"There was one arrest for trespass, but other than that there were no issues.

It went very well.

It was a good crowd and it was great to see people enjoying themselves."