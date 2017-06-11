Oil tanker crashes on Haast Pass Highway

|
An oil tanker has crashed on the Haast Pass Highway (SH6) in Mount Aspiring National Park.
Emergency services were notified at 07.53am that a truck, which was headed to Wanaka, had rolled and was blocking the road, between Haast Pass-Makaroa Rd and Marks Rd.
Initial reports from the scene are that there are no injuries and the fuel within the tanker is contained.
A salvage team has been sent to the scene to right the unit, which is half in a ditch and half on the road.
Traffic disruption is expected.
The Commercial Vehicle Investigation Unit has been informed.
