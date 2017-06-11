Appeal for information following unexplained death in Wairoa

Sunday, 11 June, 2017 - 13:25

Police are investigating the death of a man in Wairoa this morning.

A man was found deceased just before 5am on Black St, near Rutherford St.

Police are working to identify the man and establish what happened.

While inquiries are ongoing, Police will not speculate on the cause of death.

We are asking local people to avoid the scene to allow Police do their work and to provide some dignity for the deceased.

Investigators are seeking the public’s assistance and would like to hear from anyone who was in the area of Black St between 4am and 5am this morning.

If anyone is able to assist us with our inquiries, please call Eastern District Police on (06) 831 0700, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.