Waterloo Quay rail crossing works to cause traffic disruption

Sunday, 11 June, 2017 - 13:24

Motorists are advised that a section of Waterloo Quay will be reduced to one lane northbound and southbound from 8pm this Sunday 11 June to 4am tomorrow (Monday 12 June) to allow KiwiRail to undertake urgent repairs to a rail crossing adjacent to the Westpac Stadium.

Weather permitting, the roadway will again be reduced to one lane in each direction overnight during the coming week so the work can continue.

Motorists are advised that there may be delays in the area, given that overnight closures will also occur on the motorway (State Highway 1) for maintenance work.