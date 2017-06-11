Serious crash in Ashburton

Sunday, 11 June, 2017 - 16:06

Emergency services are at the scene of a two-vehicle collision near Ashburton involving a car and a truck.

It happened around 1:45pm on Cracroft Maronan Road near Boltons Road.

A power pole has also been hit.

At this stage initial information suggests there were three people in the two vehicles.

One is reported to be in a serious condition, one has moderate injuries, while another appears uninjured.

The Police Serious Crash Unit and the Commercial Vehicle Investigation Unit have been notified.

A crane is on the way to clear the scene and the road is likely to be blocked for several hours.

Diversions are in place at Arundel Rakaia Gorge Road and at Trevors Road.