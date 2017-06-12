Crash in Chch, horses on motorway

Monday, 12 June, 2017 - 07:00

Emergency services are responding to a collision involving a vehicle and horse on Christchurch Northern Motorway, Belfast.

One person is trapped in the vehicle, and Fire is working to free the individual.

It’s reported that a total of three horses were on the road, around the Tram Rd on-ramp and the Main North Rd off-ramp.

Council animal control was notified.

One horse has died.

The other two have been walked to a paddock.

Traffic is beginning to flow again on the road.