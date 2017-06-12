First Doctorate for Otago Polytechnic

Monday, 12 June, 2017 - 08:53

Otago Polytechnic is thrilled to announce it will provide its first Doctorate qualification.

The Doctor of Professional Practice is for experienced professionals who wish to take their learning to a higher level. They will work and study at the same time.

Otago Polytechnic Chief Executive, Phil Ker, says with more than thirty staff holding doctorates and an established Master of Professional Practice, Otago Polytechnic has the expertise as well as maturity in systems to provide the new qualification.

"This is an innovative, learner centred qualification that will generate and apply new knowledge in the workplace. It is a learner-centred approach that will make a difference in our communities," Mr Ker said.

Capable NZ Professor Samuel Mann led the team that developed the final version of the qualification and worked with NZQA to bring it to fruition.

"Students will use substantial and novel research to address ‘wicked’ or new problems within their professions. It’s all about emergent frameworks of practice - they’ll see a change in professional practice for themselves, their organisation and their wider community," Mr Mann said.

Professor Mann says there are already 25 people wanting to start the qualification, but the first intake will be restricted to five students.

"This is the biggest academic news at Otago Polytechnic since degrees were approved in 1995. We’ve broken through the glass ceiling and have shown that we have the knowledge and history to provide doctorate level programmes," Mr Mann said.