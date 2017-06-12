Loved sculpture to undergo a dose of TLC

Monday, 12 June, 2017 - 10:56

An iconic trio of Rotorua walkers, the wooden Walk in the Redwoods sculpture, will be gone temporarily from their prominent forest position to undergo a much-needed refresh.

Installed in 1992, the sculpture has featured in many snapshots but time and weather has had a deteriorating effect and Rotorua Lakes Council, through the Arts and Culture portfolio is having them repaired.

Created by the late Martin Tissink, they will be repaired by the sculptor’s son, Roland Tissink.

A celebrated, local artist Martin Tissink was born in Zeeland in the Netherlands and came to New Zealand in 1965. Commissioned to create sculptures for both private and public display, in New Zealand and abroad, Martin Tissink died in 2013 leaving behind a large legacy of work.

"Art was his life," Roland Tissink says of his father. "I guess for the Walk in the Redwoods sculpture, it was always about the community, depicting a family walking to create a unique piece of art that welcomes and excites people."

A connection and love for nature were central to his father’s work, he says.

"He loved everything New Zealand, especially the bush and Redwoods, with his all-time favourite spot out in the Whirinaki forest."

Walk in the Redwoods is a nod to Martin Tissink’s love of nature walks and sets the tone at the entry to The Redwoods Visitor Centre.

Made from redwood, with galvanised steel armatures inside, the pieces took four months to complete, with the largest weighing more than 100kg.

"I’m really looking forward to the restoration," Roland Tissink says. "I often had a small part in many of Dad’s sculptures and helped on this one from the start. I’m proud to put my hand to it.

"We will aim to remove them in the next few days, allow them to dry out fully, then conduct repairs and refinishing. All going well, we should have the restored sculpture back in place a month after it’s taken down."

When returned, Walk in the Redwoods will resume its place as a welcoming, interactive and almost instructional piece at The Redwoods Visitor Centre.