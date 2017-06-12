Lincoln High School evacuated after "concerning" conversation

|
Police are currently in attendance at Lincoln High School, Canterbury, after being notified by the school that a student had reported a concerning conversation with another student.
Police are speaking to those involved.
The school has been evacuated as a precaution.
Any further updates will be released in due course.
