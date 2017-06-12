British High Commission GREAT Bus pulls into the Octagon

Monday, 12 June, 2017 - 12:21

As the Lions’ tour reaches the fourth stop on the New Zealand series, the British High Commission’s mobile home will be in full force again, this time stationed in Dunedin’s Octagon.

The aim of the mobile office is to help any British Nationals who might need consular assistance - eg a lost passport, issuing replacement emergency travel documents, helping due to illness or accident, or providing local contacts. The GREAT Bus will provide that first point of contact in for touring visitors during the Lions’ Series.

This was the case on Sunday in Christchurch, following the support the NZ Police offered to a British couple who had their match tickets and passports stolen from their campervan. There have been few such cases so far, but this incident offered a timely reminder to visitors.

"On the whole all the fans and visiting British Nationals we have met have been thoroughly enjoying their New Zealand experience, often commenting on the hospitality and friendliness of the locals." Deputy High Commissioner Catherine Allum said.

"The weekend’s theft, although it resulted in a wonderful gesture from the local police, is a reminder to keep your passports secure or on you at all times. We see a lot of vehicles parked in public broken into - so be very aware."

The GREAT Bus will be open in the Octagon at the following times:

Monday 12 June, 10am - 5pm

Tuesday 13 June, 10am - 5pm

Wednesday 14 June, 9am - 12pm